Trumbull Historical Society to hold Holiday House Tour

By Julie Miller on November 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Holiday House Tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

Tour some of Trumbull’s unique homes and enjoy refreshments at the Trumbull Historical Society.

Advance sale tickets are $30 for members; $35 non-members. All tickets are $40 the day of the tour.

Tickets can be purchased at City Line Florist, Trumbull Town Clerk’s office and Pure Poetry. Society members should contact the Society to purchase tickets at the member price.  Day of the tour tickets will only be on sale at the Trumbull Historical Society.

For more information, call 203-377-6620 or e-mail [email protected]

