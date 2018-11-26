Trumbull Times

Nichols Garden Club holds Holiday Boutique

By Julie Miller on November 26, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Nichols Garden Club will hold their Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 30, from noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Starkweather House, Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke, Trumbull.

Nichols Garden Club members gathered over Thanksgiving weekend at the Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, to make mailbox covers, swags, wreaths, and centerpieces — something they have done for more than 25 years and has become a holiday ritual for the club. There will also be many other crafted holiday greenery items for sale.

Contact the club at [email protected] or at 203-590-2232.  

After the sale, members will participate in another garden club tradition and decorate the street signs of the Nichols historic district by hanging festive hand-crafted seasonal street swags.

Related posts:

  1. Nichols Garden Club to hold Holiday Boutique — pre-order mailbox cover
  2. First meeting open to anyone interested in Nichols Garden Club
  3. Nichols Garden Club presents ‘What’s Up with Fall’
  4. Deadline to pre-register for Easter egg and scavenger hunt is March 10

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bridgeport man charged with sex assault after alleged groping incident at mall Next Post Trumbull Community Women to sponsor holiday letters
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress