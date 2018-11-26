Nichols Garden Club holds Holiday Boutique

The Nichols Garden Club will hold their Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 30, from noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Starkweather House, Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke, Trumbull.

Nichols Garden Club members gathered over Thanksgiving weekend at the Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, to make mailbox covers, swags, wreaths, and centerpieces — something they have done for more than 25 years and has become a holiday ritual for the club. There will also be many other crafted holiday greenery items for sale.

Contact the club at [email protected] or at 203-590-2232.

After the sale, members will participate in another garden club tradition and decorate the street signs of the Nichols historic district by hanging festive hand-crafted seasonal street swags.