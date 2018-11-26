Trumbull Times

Bridgeport man charged with sex assault after alleged groping incident at mall

By Donald Eng on November 26, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Police have arrested a Bridgeport man after an alleged groping incident Saturday at the Westfield Trumbull mall.

Around 1 p.m., a female shopper reported that she was walking through the mall when she felt someone walk up extremely close behind her. Soon after, the male suspect intentionally grabbed her buttocks and kept walking, she told police.

Despite being startled, the female was able to take a photo of the suspect and she immediately contacted security, police said. Using the photo, and a description provided by the woman, police were able to identify Javier Campos, 32. Officers located him walking in another area of the mall. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and interfering with an officer after he reportedly refused to cooperate while in custody. He was held on $25,000 bond for court November 30.

Related posts:

  1. Police warn of distraction burglaries in town
  2. Breaking News — Students taken to hospital after car, school bus collide
  3. Updated with photo — Drug suspect rams police car, officer taken to hospital
  4. Man charged with assault after cutting rest room line at Trumbull restaurant
Previous Post Man charged with assault after cutting rest room line at Trumbull restaurant Next Post Nichols Garden Club holds Holiday Boutique
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress