Bridgeport man charged with sex assault after alleged groping incident at mall

Police have arrested a Bridgeport man after an alleged groping incident Saturday at the Westfield Trumbull mall.

Around 1 p.m., a female shopper reported that she was walking through the mall when she felt someone walk up extremely close behind her. Soon after, the male suspect intentionally grabbed her buttocks and kept walking, she told police.

Despite being startled, the female was able to take a photo of the suspect and she immediately contacted security, police said. Using the photo, and a description provided by the woman, police were able to identify Javier Campos, 32. Officers located him walking in another area of the mall. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and interfering with an officer after he reportedly refused to cooperate while in custody. He was held on $25,000 bond for court November 30.