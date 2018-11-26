Man charged with assault after cutting rest room line at Trumbull restaurant

A Monroe man is facing multiple charges after police said he struck another man with a beer bottle in the men’s room at the Prime One Eleven restaurant Saturday night. The suspect then compounded the incident by assaulting a police officer, said Capt. Keith Golding.

According to police, two officers were working a security detail at the restaurant when they were approached by a male patron with obvious facial injuries at about 11:40 p.m. The man reported he had just been assaulted by an unidentified man, later identified as Michael Zazuri, 21, of Monroe.

The victim told police he had been waiting in line in the men’s room when Zazuri cut in front of several other patrons and used the facilities. Witnesses said that when Zazuri was leaving, another unknown male pushed him from behind, and Zazuri had turned and struck the victim in the face with a beer bottle that he had in his hand. Several patrons then pointed out Zazuri as officers searched the restaurant’s crowded bar area.

Police said Zazuri appeared to be intoxicated, and became belligerent when police approached. Police escorted him outside, where he attempted to walk away several times, and then struck an officer in the face as he was being taken into custody, police said. The officer received a minor injury.

Zazuri was charged with second-degree assault, breach of peace, interfering with an officer and assault on an officer. He was held on $5,000 bond for court November 30.