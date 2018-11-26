Police seeking three suspects in beating of 60-year-old man in Twin Brooks Park

Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an alleged violent robbery attempt Saturday afternoon in Twin Brooks Park.

According to reports, a 60-year-old Trumbull man was walking along the sidewalk toward the wooded area of the park about 2 p.m. when he was attacked by three unidentified assailants. The man said an older gray car with a large rear spoiler drove past him. A short time later the car drove back toward him and stopped, and a young male, possibly about 18-22 years old, approached him and, without saying a word, punched him on the head, knocking him to the ground. Two other males exited the vehicle and began kicking the victim and demanding money as he lay on the ground.

The victim told them he did not have money with him and they pushed him into the road before they drove off towards Franklin Street, he said. The victim was able to get a partial license plate for the car as it drove off, police said.

Trumbull police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip-line at trumbull-ct.gov/policetips.