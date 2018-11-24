St. Joseph to take on upstart Rockville Rams

St. Joseph is in a familiar position.
While the division has switched from Class S to Class M, coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets have their eyes set on winning a 14th state championship.
The journey for the top seed begins with a game against No. 8 seed Rockville High on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Penders Field in Stratford.
St. Joseph (9-1) won the title a year ago, and Della Vecchia has guided the Hogs to wins in the 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014 finals.
With a victory, the Cadets will host either either defending champion and No. 4 seed Killingly (9-1) or No. 5 seed Cheney Tech (8-2) in a home semifinal on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 12:30 p.m.
Rockville (7-3) won its last state title in 1990. The Rams last state appearance came in 1995 when they lost to Cheshire High, 28-0, in the Class L final.
St. Joseph’s balanced offense, averaging 172 yards passing and 130 yards rushing per game, has scored 37.3 points per outing.
David Summers has passed for 1,645 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Jaden Shirden is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing on the season. He has accounted for 21 touchdowns, 18 coming on the ground.
Will Diamantis has caught 12 TD passes, Jesse Bike six.
Luke Kirby has converted 49-of-50 point after touchdowns and has kicked two field goals with a long of 34 yards.
The Hogs defense has allowed only 54 points, 22 of those coming in their only loss to Darien.
Jesse Lawson, Mike Morrissey, Alex Pagliarini, Cole daSilva, Jermaine Williams and Jack Wallace are the top tackles.
Morrissey, Jermaine Williams and Cayden Porter are the main culprits in the Cadets 30 quarterback sacks. daSilva has three interceptions.