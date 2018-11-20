Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Nov. 16, saw Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) move into first place, four points ahead of Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger).

Clint Vogel bowled the high individual scratch game of 236 and high individual game with handicap of 280.

Ron Fiorella bowled the three game scratch series of 615 and the series with handicap of 774.

Team 8 bowled a new season team scratch series of 2,100 and had the team handicap series of 2,751.

The individual season-high average is held by Rich Schwam at 209.95.

John Verdeschi is at 201.28 and Bob Beck is at 196.71.