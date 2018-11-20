Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 13.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) remains in first place with 195 points for a five-point lead over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta).

Gerry Cordone bowled the high scratch single game a 246 game and the individual with handicap game of 282.

Robert Winston bowled the high three game scratch series of 637 and the series with handicap of 757.

Roy Green took over the high individual match point lead with 42 points.