Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Brother Joscephus, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Hey Nineteen, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. They will perform a Steely Dan tribute. Tickets $24-$40. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Colonial Concert XXXIX, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., United Church on the Green, 270 Temple St., New Haven. Orchestra New England will perform. Tickets $25-$45. Info: orchestranewengland.org.

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hot Tuna Acoustic, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 5 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: stmichaelslutheran.org.

Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. They will perform their show the Best Christmas Party Ever. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Broadway Unplugged, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Lindsay Mendez and Bryan Perri will perform. Tickets $80. Info: actofct.org.

Rockin’ Christmas Concert, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., First Congregational Church Meetinghouse, 108 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich. Ornament will bring its 11-piece rock orchestra and multimedia show to perform traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music. The concert will also feature lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines, and snow machines. Tickets $20. Info: fccog.org.

Joyeux Noël: From the Eiffel Tower to Notre Dame, Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Dec. 2, 2:30 and 5 p.m., Christ Church, 254 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Tickets $38-$45. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

The Colors of Christmas, Dec. 1, 5 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. A public tree lighting will be held followed by a holiday concert. The tree lighting is free. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $32-$100. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Love Letter, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet Fantasy-Overture, Brahms Symphony No. 2 and Love Letter by Michael Thurber. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Doug Munro, Dec. 2, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: call 203-438-2282.

Shine the Light: Fairfield County Children’s Choir Concert, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., the Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$20. Info: theklein.org.

Jingle All the Way, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Stamford, 1 Walton Place, Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: 203-325-4466

Seraphic Fire, Dec. 2, 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tickets $25-$110. Info: eventbrite.com/e/seraphic-fire-tickets-46159181354?aff=es2.

Vienna Boys Choir, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Info: $19-$42. Info: palacestamford.org.

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Crash Test Dummies, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Sixties Show, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Season of Peace, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Christmas with The Celts, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

98˚, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $98-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sounds of the Season, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers handbell choir. Suggested donation $20. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.