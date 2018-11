Trumbull residents named to Notre Dame honor roll

Principal Christopher Cipriano, has announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the first marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School — Fairfield.

High Honors

Grade 9 — Corinn Ouellette, Tiffany Suporn, Danielle Yardis

Grade 10 — Danna Aguilar, Rose Baker, Hannah Bershefsky, Katarina Christensen, Brian Essing, Elizabeth LaFrance, Riley Marko, Jillian Nunez

Grade 11 — Sophie Stachurski

Grade 12 — Kacy Adams, Cameron Connelly, Nicholas Miller, Michael Mizak, Sabah Munshi

Honors

Grade 9 — Fiona Carty, Jeffrey Langelius

Grade 10 — Annie Deal, Nathan Mastrony, Andrew Ten, Courtne Trutt

Grade 11 — Lucas Gelmetti

Grade 12 — Gabriel DaSilva, Katherine Liao, Hongrun (Rick) Meng, Julia Mizak