Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Through Wednesday, Nov. 21

Seeking freshly cut evergreen branches — The Nichols Garden Club is seeking donations of freshly cut evergreen branches which they will use to create their unique winter holiday decorations for sale at the Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1. If you are removing a tree, or doing some late season pruning or trimming, drop off any unwanted fresh branches (no trees) at the Starkweather (Nichols Improvement Association) House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull and place them next to the garage on the right side (not in the driveway). The collection takes place from now until Wednesday, Nov. 21, and the club is looking for fresh pine, fir, spruce, cedar, arborvitae, false cypress, holly, etc. branches. If you have any questions, contact the garden club at 203-590-2232.

Saturday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Dec. 16

Christmas tree fundraising event — The Trumbull Diamond Club’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from Saturday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 16. This is their largest fundraising effort of the year. Student athletes, as well as parents and coaches, volunteer their time to support this effort. Trees are received directly from Canada and pets are always welcome. The event takes place at the Trumbull High School/Agriscience School field at the corner of Daniels Farm and Strobel Roads.

Friday, Nov. 30-Saturday, Dec. 1

Holiday Boutique — The Nichols Garden Club will hold their Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 30, from noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Starkweather House, Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke, Trumbull.

Nichols Garden Club members make mailbox covers, swags, wreaths, and centerpieces. Anyone wishing to purchase a mailbox cover should order and prepay before Thursday, Nov. 22.This does not apply to wreaths, swags or other items. Details and ordering information can be found on the club’s website at nicholsgc.org, or at 203-590-2232.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Fire Department Toy Drive — The Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department will be collecting toys for their annual toy drive from noon to 4 p.m., at the firehouse located at 4229 Madison Ave., Trumbull. Please bring an unwrapped toy and a canned good to be donated to Trumbull Social Services.

Holiday House Tour — The Holiday House Tour will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke. Tour some of Trumbull’s unique homes and enjoy refreshments at the Trumbull Historical Society. Advance sale tickets are $30 for members; $35 non-members. All tickets are $40 the day of the tour. Tickets can be purchased at City Line Florist, Trumbull Town Clerk’s office and Pure Poetry. Society members should contact the Society to purchase tickets at the member price. Day of the tour tickets will only be on sale at the Trumbull Historical Society. For more information, call 203-377-6620 or e-mail [email protected].

By Tuesday, Dec. 4

Letters from Santa or Frosty — Trumbull Community Women is offering personalized letters from either Santa or Frosty the Snowman. There will be a variety of letters used so that each child can receive a different one, and for those who do not celebrate Christmas, they are offering a letter from Frosty the Snowman. Each letter is written on special holiday paper and is available for a $5 donation. The letters will be postmarked from the North Pole, Alaska, if received by Tuesday, Dec. 4. The women’s group will continue to accept requests beyond that date, but they will not have the all-important postmark. The application for the letters is available at both libraries and on the group’s website trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 9

Holiday Shop — The Holiday Shop at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull, opens on Wednesday, Dec. 5,-Sunday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. There will also be a Craft & Holiday Boutique on Dec. 8 and 9. The sale features wreaths, poinsettias, and other plants. Most items are grown or made by the students. For more information, call 452-4200.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Can and Bottle Drive — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month. Proceeds support the THSGEMB. The next redeemable drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in front of Trumbull High School. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the marching band.

Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9

Holiday Boutique and plant sale — The Students and Friends of the Farm, 536 Daniels Farm Road, will hold their Holiday Boutique and plant sale on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m-3 p.m. There will be up to 20 artisans, hand-crafters and vendors. The Agriscience students will be there selling a variety of items from handmade soaps, fresh milk, and handmade signs. Wreaths, cyclamen, poinsettias and Christmas cactus will be available for purchase on site. Special order arrangements will also be available.

Through December

Sock collection — Trumbull Community Women has announced that once again they will be collecting new socks at their Giving Tree project at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. As with their previous Giving Tree collections, the beneficiary of the sock collection will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

ONGOING

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email [email protected].

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

2019 Secret Garden Tour — The Nichols Garden Club, which recently hosted its 2018 Secret Garden Tour, is presently on the lookout for interesting gardens to showcase in 2019. The club looks for a variety of styles, including perennial flower gardens, period gardens, organic gardens, Japanese style gardens or any garden with pretty features, such as a pond, fountain, pool, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Gardens from Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford have been showcased on past tours. If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the 2019 tour, which takes place in July, contact the club at [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 for additional information.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St, Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers. Recycling cell phones helps the environment by saving energy, conserving natural resources and keeping reusable materials out of landfills. Collection boxes in Trumbull are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.