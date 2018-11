Trumbull High senior Reese Rameika has committed to Lenior-Rhyne University in North Carolina to play Division II lacrosse.

“Reese is a great example of how hard work pays off,” Trumbull head coach Jim Kammerman said.

“He has made himself into a physical force. Speed and power are two attributes Reese has, and he knows how to use them.

“Reese will be counted on to shoulder a large part of the offensive load for us.”