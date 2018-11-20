‘End Distracted Driving’ program at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the program End Distracted Driving, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Conducted by EndDD.org, the goal is educating the public about the facts, law, and science behind distracted driving. The interactive program is presented by Attorney Todd D. Haase, an active member of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and a volunteer speaker for EndDD.org.

Adults, as well as teens, are encouraged to attend this informative program.

Free and open to the public.

To reserve a seat, register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197, or drop in.