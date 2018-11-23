Long Hill Garden Club meeting — topic is ‘Teas and Herbs’

Kasia Lindeberg, nutritionist and owner of Open Door Tea in Stratford will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Nov. 26.

The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The topic is Teas and Herbs — Growing them and their impact on our health.

With a passion and fervor for expanding people’s knowledge of tea and herbs, Lindeberg will present types of tea and their effect on brain health. Then she will focus on different, mostly organic herbs, and their impact on the immune system.

There is a $10 guest fee.

For more information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.