Trumbull Times

Long Hill Garden Club meeting — topic is ‘Teas and Herbs’

By Julie Miller on November 23, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News ·

Kasia Lindeberg, nutritionist and owner of Open Door Tea in Stratford will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Nov. 26.

The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The topic is Teas and Herbs — Growing them and their impact on our health.

With a passion and fervor for expanding people’s knowledge of tea and herbs, Lindeberg will present types of tea and their effect on brain health. Then she will focus on different, mostly organic herbs, and their impact on the immune system.

There is a $10 guest fee.

For more information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.

Related posts:

  1. Witch Hazel—Nature’s Little Power Plant presentation
  2. Long Hill Garden Club awards scholarship
  3. Talk on Gardening into the Fall
  4. The Wonderful World of Composting presentation at library

Tags: ,

Previous Post Dental mission trip brightens smiles in Guatemala Next Post They’ve got rhythm: WALA hosts holiday exhibition
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress