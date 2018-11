Trumbull High senior captain Andrew Tinnesz has committed to Ithaca College to play Division III lacrosse.

“Andrew’s been a varsity starter for three years and his senior year should be his best,” Trumbull head coach Jim Kammerman said.

“He is a relentless player that works harder than anyone, Coupled with his skills, athleticism and leadership, that make him as valuable a player as possible.”

Tinnesz played Trumbull Youth Lacrosse and with the Eclipse Lacrosse Club.