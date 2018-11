Trumbull High senior captain Harrison Bowen has committed to St. John’s University to play Division I lacrosse in the Big East Conference.

“Harrison is a great player but even a better leader,” Trumbull head coach Jim Kammerman said of his three-year starter.

“His leadership and communication skills are beyond his years and it shows in how he plays. We expect Harrison to play a major role for us [next spring] and at St. John’s.”