Trumbull Times

Town clerk’s artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall

By Julie Miller on November 19, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The artwork of Town Clerk Suzanne Burr Monaco will be on display in the Town Hall gallery from now until Jan. 11.

Her works depict 20 Legends of Christmas and Chanukah. She is an acclaimed artist and former Art teacher.

Related posts:

  1. Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery — Reception May 11
  2. Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery
  3. Planners push for public input on Route 25, Route 111 corridors
  4. Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on Town Hall Green, donations welcome

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Reese Rameika commits to Lenior-Rhyne for lacrosse Next Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress