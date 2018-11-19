Town clerk’s artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall

The artwork of Town Clerk Suzanne Burr Monaco will be on display in the Town Hall gallery from now until Jan. 11.
Her works depict 20 Legends of Christmas and Chanukah. She is an acclaimed artist and former Art teacher.
