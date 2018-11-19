Crystal needs a home

Crystal is losing her foster home as the family are moving soon. She is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided. She will be very sad if she has to be boarded.

Crystal is a mellow, brown and white, spayed, female cat, about 6-years young. She loves attention is calm, and a real sweetheart. She may be fine with another mellow cat or dog. She may be slightly shy just at first, but soon comes around. She would be great company for someone alone as well.

Crystal will be your best and loyal friend. She has had a tough life before she was rescued.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.