Trumbull Times

Crystal needs a home

By Trumbull Times on November 19, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Crystal is losing her foster home as the family are moving soon. She is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided. She will be very sad if she has to be boarded.

Crystal is a mellow, brown and white, spayed, female cat, about 6-years young. She loves attention is calm, and a real sweetheart. She may be fine with another mellow cat or dog. She may be slightly shy just at first, but soon comes around. She would be great company for someone alone as well.

Crystal will be your best and loyal friend. She has had a tough life before she was rescued.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Crystal

Crystal

Related posts:

  1. Crystal needs a home
  2. Crystal needs a home
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Crystal needs a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Booth Hill School holds 'Socktober' sock drive Next Post Harrison Bowen to play lacrosse at St. John's University
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress