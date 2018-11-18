Cross Cannone stretches unbeaten streak to 39

Cross Cannone from Trumbull was one of three individual champions for the Wartburg College (Iowa) wrestling team at the Concordia Wisconsin Open on Nov. 17.

After a first-round bye at 157 pounds, Cannone posted victories of 16-0, 16-1, 15-0 and 11-1 to bring his winning streak to 39 dating back to his NCAA Division III National Championship match at 149 pounds in 2017.

A senior, Cannone is seven wins away from 100 collegiate victories and seven short of setting the Knights’ all-time record for wins via technical fall.