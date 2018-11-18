Trumbull Times

Cross Cannone stretches unbeaten streak to 39

By Trumbull Times on November 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Cross Cannone from Trumbull was one of three individual champions for the Wartburg College (Iowa) wrestling team at the Concordia Wisconsin Open on Nov. 17.

After a first-round bye at 157 pounds, Cannone posted victories of 16-0, 16-1, 15-0 and 11-1 to bring his winning streak to 39 dating back to his NCAA Division III National Championship match at 149 pounds in 2017.

A senior, Cannone is seven wins away from 100 collegiate victories and seven short of setting the Knights’ all-time record for wins via technical fall.

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone, Wartburg Knights win regionals
  2. Trumbull’s top-ranked Cannone pins No. 2 rated wrestler
  3. Cross Cannone takes No 1 ranking into NCAA Regionals
  4. Wrestling: Cross Cannone from Trumbull wins National title

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Campus News
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress