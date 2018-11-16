Kennedy Center to host community forum on Down syndrome, Alzheimer’s

The Kennedy Center will host a free educational community Forum on Thursday, Nov. 29. The forum, “Down Syndrome and Alzheimer’s Disease: What the Future Holds,” will take place at The Kennedy Center’s 39 Lindeman Drive location in Trumbull.

During the social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., informational tables will be hosted by the following five sponsors: Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, Sacred Heart University College of Health Profession, Fairfield University School of Graduate Studies, Down Syndrome Association of CT, and Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, in addition to The Kennedy Center.

The second part of the evening, from 6-7 p.m. will feature a keynote address by Gerard Kerins. This Educational Forum is also planned in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Kennedy Center’s Norma F. Pfriem Alzheimer’s Center at Faust Hall. The Center remains the only adult day program in Connecticut supporting individuals with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.

Kerins will discuss the relatively recent phenomenon of people with Down syndrome living into their 60s and 70s. As persons live longer, another phenomenon has occurred: People with Down syndrome are developing Alzheimer’s disease. This presentation will address the complexities of supporting individuals with Down syndrome showing signs of dementia and examine issues of assessment, diagnosis, treatment, care and resources for professionals and caregivers.

Kerins serves as the Director of Clinical Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine and a faculty member of the UConn School of Medicine and Yale University School of Medicine. Kerins is the author of several articles on the care of older adults and has presented nationally a variety of topics centered on the care of older adults with developmental disabilities.

This event is open to families/guardians; caregivers; professionals and paraprofessionals caring for adults with Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome and other individuals with dementia; students entering the fields of nursing, physical, occupational, speech and language therapies; human service students

This educational evening will provide information and education on a range of services and supports available for people with Down syndrome and people with Alzheimer’s.

For more information and registration for this complimentary Community Educational Forum, contact Wendy Bloch at 203-332-4535 ext.227 or [email protected]

The Kennedy Center is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves over 2,000 individuals annually. Visit thekennedycenterinc.org for more information.