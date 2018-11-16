Trumbull Times

Car break-ins reported along Edison Road

By Donald Eng on November 16, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Trumbull police are investigating several thefts from vehicles that have occurred while they were parked in residential driveways.

Over a dozen residents living in the neighborhoods off Edison Road found their vehicles had been broken into and items stolen during the overnight hours Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This recent crime spree has been a recurring pattern that is affecting the entire area.

Police believe the suspects, usually, teenagers in a stolen vehicle, travel in small groups into secluded neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours. They stop and exit the vehicle, then prowl around a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles, searching for items to steal. When they come across a vehicle with a key left inside, they will often abandon the vehicle they came in and take the newly found one.

The Trumbull Police would like to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles, remove all packages and valuables and, never leave their keys inside.

Please report any suspicious activity as soon as possible to the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665, 911 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line on our website: trumbull-ct.gov/policetips.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Man attacks ex-girlfriend, tries twice to escape police
  2. A crime wave in town? Stats say no
  3. UPDATE — School safety forum postponed
  4. BREAKING — Trumbull High student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot up’ school
Previous Post CT State Police report service totals for first snowstorm Next Post Reel Dad: Green Book explores moments of human connection
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress