Police: Trumbull business fails cigarette law check, clerk fined

A series of surprise compliance checks at Trumbull businesses resulted on one business selling cigarettes to a minor, according to Trumbull police.

Captain Keith Golding said Trumbull police and state officials conducted inspections at 11 local businesses to determine their compliance with state law prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to youth under age 18.

Under supervision from the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, a youth participant in the Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program entered the stores and attempted to purchase tobacco products. Of the 11 compliance checks, one business, Trumbull Mobil Service Center at 950 White Plains Road, violated the law by allowing the sale. The store clerk was issued a $200 infraction. The cigarette dealer license holder at the establishment is also subject to sanctions from the Department of Revenue Service, the state department that oversees cigarette dealer licenses.

