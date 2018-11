The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center Student Leadership Group presents Thanksgiving Craft Palooza, on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m., at 7115 Main St, Trumbull, for an afternoon of handmade crafts to celebrate Thanksgiving

This is a free, drop-in program, but registration is encouraged, and donations are always welcome.

To register, visit goo.gl/forms/zkwgRr2DR7pa14mb2.