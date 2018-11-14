Trumbull Community Television schedule —Nov. 15-21, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Nov. 15-21, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Nov. 7 meeting

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Nov. 7 meeting

3 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 21: Vaping

3:30 a.m. — Elder Fraud

4:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Westhill High

6 a.m. — Jane Ryan Elementary School: A Veterans Day Salute in Song

7 a.m. — Marketing the One Person Business

8:30 a.m. — Elder Fraud

9:45 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Nov. 8 meeting

11 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Nov. 13 meeting

1 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Nov. 13 meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Nov. 13 meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Nov. 13 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Health Board Nov. 14 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Nov. 14 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Nov. 14 meeting