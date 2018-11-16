Religious News and upcoming events

Spaghetti supper and free concert

On Saturday, Nov. 17, the spaghetti supper/concert series will be held at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, in Trumbull.

Performing in our free will concert will be Long Hill pianist Michael Maronich and accompanying soprano Jessi Goebel in an evening of great music starting at 7 p.m.

It follows the 5:30 p.m. spaghetti supper.

Cost is $12 ($11 for seniors) and menu includes pasta, salad, bread, beverages and desserts.

Thanksgiving Service

The Trumbull Interfaith Council invites the community to the annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Host pastor is the Rev. Dr. Kathleen Mills. Participating in the service are Clergy and choirs from Trumbull congregations. A reception will follow. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food or paper goods to be donated to Trumbull Social Services.

Operation Christmas Child

Calvary Church, 489 White Plains Road, will be the collection site for Operation Christmas Child through Monday, Nov. 19. Organizations and individuals can drop off a shoe box or plastic container filled with small toys, school supplies, non-liquid toiletries, hats, gloves, flip flops and crock shoes . For more information, visit Samaritans purse.org/occ. For shoe box drop off hours, visit Calvary Church website at calvaryefc.com.

St. Nicholas Fair

On Saturday, Dec. 1, Trinity Episcopal Church is having its St. Nicholas Fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fair will feature a Christmas-themed bake sale and eat-in and/or take-out soups. Also, new this year is a silent auction of various gift baskets and a Chinese auction of various items.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting at Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull.

Women’s Fellowship Christmas Tea

On Thursday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m., the annual Christmas Tea, sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship, will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The program will feature the Park Street Singers. For reservations, contact the church at 203-374-8822.

Music of Dean Martin dinner-dance fundraiser

St. Theresa’s Knight of Columbus in Trumbull presents its 6th annual dinner-dance fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 7, from 7-11 p.m. Music of Dean Martin will be performed by the famous Jack Lynn.

The benefit will be held at the Circolo Sportive (Italian Club), 2500 Park Ave., in Bridgeport.

All proceeds willl go for the direct benefit of a local family in need this Christmas.

Dinner includes: Chicken, macaroni, meatballs and sausage and salad. BYOB; wine and beer available for purchase.

Price is $45 per person; $400 per table. Must be one check, two weeks in advance.

Call the parish office at 203-261-3676 to purchase tickets, or visit st.theresakofc.org/.