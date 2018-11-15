Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Happy Thanksgiving — Libraries will be closing at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22.

Food for Fines continues — Both libraries will provide fine relief for patrons until Sunday, Nov. 18. Items will be delivered to the Trumbull Food Pantry and pet food will go to the Trumbull Animal Shelter. The list of acceptable items can be found on our website: trumbullct-library.org

The Coastal Reeds — Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Experience the beautiful sounds of double reed instruments. Free. Registration suggested.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, Nov. 19, non-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. Register for session that works best for you.

The World of Harmonica — Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. Expand your awareness of the harmonica. Free. Registration suggested.

Children’s

Little Scientists — Ages 3-5. Friday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. Dress for a mess. Registration required.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Cancelled for Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies — Ages 1-2 ½. Monday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Science Club: Electricity — Ages 6 and up. Monday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. Adults are welcome too. Registration required.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. Come join us, there will be music, dancing, stories and a craft. Drop-in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online. 203-452-5197.