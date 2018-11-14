Brother and sister cats available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Cecily

Cecily is a 5-year-old spayed female cat. She was surrendered to the shelter after her owners could no longer care for her. She is very friendly and has lived with other cats. In fact her brother is also at the shelter. He is a little more timid, but is warming up to the shelter staff. They would make a great pair for someone looking for two cats that can go together.

Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or to visit these cats and other pets available at 324 Church Hill Road.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.