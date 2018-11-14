Trumbull Times

Brother and sister cats available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on November 14, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Cecily

Cecily is a 5-year-old spayed female cat.  She was surrendered to the shelter after her owners could no longer care for her.  She is very friendly and has lived with other cats. In fact her brother is also at the shelter.  He is a little more timid, but is warming up to the shelter staff. They would make a great pair for someone looking for two cats that can go together.

Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or to visit these cats and other pets available at 324 Church Hill Road.

 

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. Help pets at Trumbull Animal Shelter — Order a Stop & Shop gift card by July 3
  2. Trumbull Animal Group seeks volunteers for yard clean-up at animal shelter
  3. Poodle available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Female parakeet available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Dance: Performance and participatory Next Post Film: Screenings and documentaries
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress