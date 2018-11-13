Trumbull Community Women to sponsor holiday letters

Once again this holiday season, Trumbull Community Women is offering personalized letters from either Santa or Frosty the Snowman.

There will be a variety of letters used so that each child can receive a different one, and for

those who do not celebrate Christmas, they are offering a letter from Frosty the Snowman. Each letter is written on special holiday paper and is available for a $5 donation.

The letters will be postmarked from the North Pole, Alaska, if received by Tuesday, Dec. 4. The women’s group will continue to accept requests beyond that date, but they will not have the all-important postmark.

The application for the letters is available at both libraries and on the group’s website trumbullcommunitywomen.org.