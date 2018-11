Trumbull Community Women has announced that once again they will be collecting new socks at their Giving Tree project at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

As with their previous Giving Tree collections, the beneficiary of the sock collection will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The volunteer organization is hoping that with winter weather on the way, the generosity of the Trumbull community will result in much needed warmth and comfort for those in need.