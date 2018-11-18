Trumbull Times

‘The World of Harmonica’ on November 20

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host The World of Harmonica presented by Bob Hennessy on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The harmonica has intrigued many in the music community with its ability, when played to masters, to encompass all genres of musical style with not just credibility, but with critical acclaim. From classical to jazz to Near Eastern to Irish to blues to country.

The World of Harmonica program is an effort to expand the awareness of the instrument. Using storytelling, historical facts, and playing the instrument in many styles, Bob Hennessy tells the story and plays the music that will open your ears and minds to The World of Harmonica.

This fast paced program is both entertaining and educational. For all ages.

The program is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, register through the library’s website at: trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.

