Trumbull Times

Friday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on November 13, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Nov. 9 saw Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger) move into first place with a one-point lead over Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone).

Art Pranger bowled the high individual scratch game of 231 and the three game scratch series of 48.

Terry Guth bowled the high individual game with handicap of 72 and the series with handicap of 774.

Team 10 (John Cowan, Jim Rainey, Sam Cicalo, George Corrar) bowled a new team scratch series high of 2,090.

The league individual season-high average is Rich Schwam at 211.17.

John Verdeschi is at 202.67 and Bob Beck is at 199.83.

Related posts:

  1. Rich Schwam leads Senior Men’s Friday bowlers
  2. Rich Schwam tops list of Friday League bowlers
  3. Senior Men’s Club: Leo Machado has high single game
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Students hear from veterans on their day Next Post Trumbull EMS holds food drive
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress