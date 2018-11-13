Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Nov. 9 saw Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger) move into first place with a one-point lead over Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone).

Art Pranger bowled the high individual scratch game of 231 and the three game scratch series of 48.

Terry Guth bowled the high individual game with handicap of 72 and the series with handicap of 774.

Team 10 (John Cowan, Jim Rainey, Sam Cicalo, George Corrar) bowled a new team scratch series high of 2,090.

The league individual season-high average is Rich Schwam at 211.17.

John Verdeschi is at 202.67 and Bob Beck is at 199.83.