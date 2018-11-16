Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band performs at national championships
By Julie Miller on November 16, 2018
The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB), performed their show “Every 1”, this past Saturday, at the USBands National Championships at MetLife stadium in New Jersey. Earning a score of 94.975, they finished in third place for their class, and earned the honor of best colorguard. The band will be performing this Sunday at the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, and at halftime for the Trumbull/St Joseph High School football game at Trumbull High on Thanksgiving Day.