Tuesday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on on Nov. 6.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) remains in first place with 185 points for a 14 point lead over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta).

Bob Fleming did it all with the high scratch single game a 226 game, the high three game scratch series of 613, the individual with handicap game of 280 and the series with handicap of 775.

Bob Beck took over the high individual match point lead with 38 points.