Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club (TKSMC) President Jon Cady presented the Trumbull Social Services and Trumbull Senior Center with its annual cash and food items. Michele Jakab, Trumbull Director of Human Services and Senior Center, TKSMC President, Jon Cady, and Jennifer Gillis, Social Services of the Trumbull Senior Center received $560 as well as a shopping cart of food.