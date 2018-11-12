Pop Warner: Rangers defeat Brookfield to earn state title

The Trumbull Rangers defeated the Brookfield Bobcats, 12-7, to win the Pop Warner 10U Division III state championship in front of a large crowd at New Fairfield High School.

In a game worthy of prime-time television, defense dominated the first quarter before the Rangers took advantage on good field position from a turnover on downs and punched a touchdown in with 47 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT attempt was stopped short.

With 4:25 left in the third quarter, the Bobcats scored a touchdown and succeeded on their PAT and took 7-6 lead.

The Rangers responded with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

With another PAT attempt coming up inches short of the goal line, they regained the lead 12-7.

With the Rangers clinging to a one score lead into the fourth quarter, the drama played out as Brookfield found its stride and moved the ball in big chunks down the field.

An apparent Brookfield score was nullified by a penalty and that break was all the Ranger’s dominant defense needed, as they held their ground and secured the state title for Trumbull.

This latest victory was their eighth straight win. Trumbull has outscored its opponents by a combined, 179-26.

The Rangers will now hit the road and travel to Rhode Island to play for the 10U Division III New England Regional Championship on Saturday.

“This was a fantastic win for our boys, that Brookfield team was very tough and very well coached, but our kids responded so well when things weren’t going as planned, head coach Jason Wuchiski said. “We talk all the time about playing for each other and they did exactly that today. Myself and the other coaches are so very proud of all our boys for what they’ve achieved this year.”

Trumbull Pop Warner President Gene Cellini said: “We couldn’t be happier with how our kids handle all the challenges placed in front of them. Not only have they been successful on the field, but it’s a great group of fun-loving kids that are having a great time playing youth football. What a wonderful ride these kids have taken the town of Trumbull on this year and we hope it continues.”

The team is coached by Wuchiski, Todd Baldino, Jeremy Dane, Vinny Lombardo, Anthony Lombardo, Dave Peterson, Matt Swenson, Sean Dwyer and Tom DiCorpo.