Long Hill Garden Club recognized at awards luncheon

The Long Hill Garden Club received recognition at the awards luncheon of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut recently, for some of the projects it accomplishes in the town.

The Club Certificate of Achievement was earned for developing the Nature Nook at the Children’s room of the Trumbull Library, to increase interest in the natural world. Each quarter the Nook focuses on a different topic, such as backyard birds or pollinators. In the spring there were tadpoles for the children to see and in the summer they are able to watch monarch butterflies develop. Along with the exhibit, there is also a tri-fold display, posters and related children’s activity sheets.

A Silver Tray award went to the club for its work at Stern Village, a public housing and nursing home in Trumbull. Members work with residents creating centerpieces, decorations for the holidays and planting tiered herb gardens during the spring and summer growing seasons.

A Certificate of Individual Achievement went to Kathy Downs, who has worked tirelessly creating two Certified Monarch Waystation gardens at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center and at Old Mine Park. A Monarch Waystation is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling Monarch butterfly population. She has inspired her group of volunteers to participate in this project.