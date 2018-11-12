Trumbull Times

Long Hill Garden Club recognized at awards luncheon

By Julie Miller on November 12, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Long Hill Garden Club received recognition at the awards luncheon of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut recently, for some of the projects it accomplishes in the town.

The Club Certificate of Achievement was earned for developing the Nature Nook at the Children’s room of the Trumbull Library, to increase interest in the natural world. Each quarter the Nook focuses on a different topic, such as backyard birds or pollinators.  In the spring there were tadpoles for the children to see and in the summer they are able to watch monarch butterflies develop. Along with the exhibit, there is also a tri-fold display, posters and related children’s activity sheets.

A Silver Tray award went to the club for its work at Stern Village, a public housing and nursing home in Trumbull. Members work with residents creating centerpieces, decorations for the holidays and planting tiered herb gardens during the spring and summer growing seasons.

A Certificate of Individual Achievement went to Kathy Downs, who has worked tirelessly creating two Certified Monarch Waystation gardens at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center and at Old Mine Park. A Monarch Waystation is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling Monarch butterfly population. She has inspired her group of volunteers to participate in this project.

Related posts:

  1. Blended Gardens — An Education in Organic Gardening at garden club meeting
  2. Life cycle of the Monarch Butterfly display at Trumbull Library
  3. Talk on Gardening into the Fall
  4. The Wonderful World of Composting presentation at library

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Pop Warner: Rangers defeat Brookfield to earn state title
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress