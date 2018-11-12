Free evening career workshop at Trumbull Library

Pre- and On-Boarding Plans for Success in Your Future Job, an evening career workshop, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Impact your next job by focusing your energy now.

This program introduces proven current strategies that help set you up for success before starting your new job. You will learn how to prepare plans that get the best out of interviewing and create long term achievement in your new job.

Led by Aoife Quinn, Quinn HR Consulting Group, PCC, SPHR.

For more information or to register, visit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.