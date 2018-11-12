Trumbull Times

Free evening career workshop at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on November 12, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Pre- and On-Boarding Plans for Success in Your Future Job, an evening career workshop, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Impact your next job by focusing your energy now.

This program introduces proven current strategies that help set you up for success before starting your new job.  You will learn how to prepare plans that get the best out of interviewing and create long term achievement in your new job.   

Led by Aoife Quinn, Quinn HR Consulting Group, PCC, SPHR.  

Details online. Free. Register.

For more information or to register, visit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.

Related posts:

  1. So You Want to be an Engineer upcoming program at Trumbull Library
  2. Free evening career workshop at Trumbull Library
  3. ‘Marketing the One-person Business’ presentation at library
  4. Trumbull Computer Users Group holds monthly meeting

Tags:

Previous Post Letter — I lost the race, but not the fight Next Post Pop Warner: Rangers defeat Brookfield to earn state title
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress