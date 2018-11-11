Football: Playoff-bound St. Joseph defeats McMahon

David Summers threw three touchdowns passes to Will Diamantis when St. Joseph defeated Brien McMahon-Norwalk, 55-6, at Dalling Field in Trumbull on Saturday.
Coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets improved to 8-1 and have clinched a berth in the Class M state playoffs. McMahon is 2-7.
Diamantis opened the scoring when he latched onto a Summers pass for a 26-yard touchdown. Luke Kirby made the first of his seven conversion kicks.
Jaden Shiden then found the end zone twice, from one and six yards out, before Summers connected with Diamantis for a 50-yard TD.
McMahon got on the board when Patrick Coulter hit Malik Goethe for a 41-yard score.
Summers ran for a three-yard score and hooked up with Diamantis on a 39-yarder to give the Hogs a 41-6 halftime lead.
Cole daSilva scored on a recovered fumble in the third quarter.
Jack Wallace ran for a 29-yard touchdown in the final period.