Girls volleyball: No. 1 Seymour gets past St. Joseph in five sets

St. Joseph traded sets with No. 1 seed Seymour High, before the Wildcats won game five 15-11 to capture a 3-2 win in a Class M quarterfinal match in Seymour on Friday.

Elena Ball had 26 kills, two aces and a block for coach Jeff Babineau’s No. 8 seeded Cadets (17-6).

Seymour (22-1) captured game one (25-20) and four (25-19), behind the play of Faith Rousseau (28 kills), Kolby Sirowich (16 kills), Alyssa Cosciello (39 assists) and Kat Kucsera (32 digs).

St. Joseph countered with wins in the second (25-21) and third set (25-19).

Lily Mattison had seven kills and eight blocks.

Allie Petronchak had 37 assists.

Seymour will play No. 12 seed Woodland High in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined.