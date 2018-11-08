Boys soccer: Glastonbury ousts Trumbull in Class LL

Trumbull High lost 2-0 to host Glastonbury High in the second round of the Class LL boys soccer tournament on Thursday.

The No. 9 seed Tomahawks (12-3-2) will host Greenwich (11-3-4), which upended No. 1 Xavier, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

No. 8 Trumbull, the FCIAC champions, finished 14-3-4.

“We had it going for a little while in the second half,” Eagle coach Sebastian Gangemi said. “Then we missed a mark, had to play catch up at which time you can get punished…1-0 or 2-0 is the same.”

Glastonbury’s Alec Hughes scored both goals. The first came off the Tomahawks third corner opportunity, when he got free to head home Andrew Sullivan’s well-placed ball with nine minutes remaining.

Trumbull’s Justin Horvath, by the near post, and Claudinei Moreira Jr., from point blank range, were thwarted by Tomahawk keeper Andrew Sinnott in the seventh and fourth minute.

Hughes added a breakaway goal with 2:56 remaining.

Hughes had multiple chances turned aside by Eagle keeper Chris Prizio, and others halted by Carrigan Cullinan, Bryant Recker and John Michael Recker.

Cullinan sliding tackle, his fifth of the game, took Hughes off the ball at 24:40 with nothing but Prizio between him and and the net.

Off a free kick from 30 yards out only a minute later, Prizio found the ball between the frame and onrushing players and punched it out.

Hughes was there to fire a shot, but Bryant Recker covered the open net and cleared the attempt.

Glastonbury’s Matt Carmichael, off another free kick, found space but his header went wide at the 15:48 mark.

Trumbull chances were few in the opening half, as the Tomahawks looked to strike quickly on every restart and passed the ball with purpose.

Like traffic on the Merritt Parkway, the going is slow until inexplicably things began to flow.

That is what happened to the Eagles after intermission.

Horvath ran under Bryant Recker’s soaring pass to earn Trumbull’s second corner five minutes into the second half.

Nico Milovanov got a good shot off stopped by Sinnott.

Trumbull’s best chance to take the lead took some time.

Gabe Morgia, seeing extended time after midfield stalwart Tiago Frazao had to leave early with a leg injury, started things with a wing pass to Howard Qian. John Michael Recker stopped an attempted clear, and Andrew Restrepo fed Jason Weinstein.

Weinstein unleashed a great shot, but Sinnott went left to right across the goal mouth and tipped it away with his left hand.

There was 31:12 left to play.

Prizio, who needed little help in helping his team to five consecutive victories, gave a thankful touch to the goal post after he knocked Carmichael’s high and it banged off the crossbar at the midway point of the second half.

Five minutes later, Prizio made an outstanding save to his right on Kevin Ramm’s drive to the post.

“We fell a little short of our state goal,” Gangemi said. “It was two halves: they pressed us in the first and we pressed them in the second. We’re a good team, they are a good team. They were the better team today.”