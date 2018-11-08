Trumbull Times

Golf: Len Szturma earns Club championship

By Trumbull Times on November 8, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Len Szturma is honored as the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club golf champion by Art Pranger, TKSMC Handicap Chairperson.

