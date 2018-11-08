Girls soccer: Christian Heritage wins semifinal, 4-0

Trumbull Times

By Trumbull Times on November 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

CHS’ Ranita Muriel, Mia Angelini, Kate Roselli and Ainiah Perretta.

The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team advanced to the HVAL championship game with a 4-0 victory over Wooster on Wednesday.

CHS, the top seed, had to solve the Wooster defense as the No. 5 seed packed it in.

Min Angelini broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute off a nice pass from Ranita Muriel.

That goal stood on its own until midway through the second half, when Muriel was able to find the back of the net off a corner.

Angelini’s second goal to push the score to 3-0.

Kate Roselli finished off the scoring with 20 seconds to go.

Ainiah Perretta picked up another shutout in goal.

CHS is now 14-2-1 and moves into the HVAL Championship on Saturday.

