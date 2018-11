St. Joseph defeated Haddam-Killingworth, 3-0 (26-24, 25-7, 25-20) in the first round of the Class M girls volleyball tournament in Trumbull on Wednesday.

The Cadets (17-4), seeded eighth, will play at No. 1 seed Seymour (19-0) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

Maddie Johnson had 11 kills and Elena Ball had 16 kills.

Kristin Danseuseu (5 aces, 7 kills) and Emily Jennings (10 kills, 4 service points) led the Cougars (16-5).