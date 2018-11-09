Movie Menu: American Sniper, The Color Purple, Bridge of Spies and more

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Check out these classics available on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Nov. 9

The Untouchables (1987)

A quiet, intense and dedicated federal agent dares to stop organized crime in the 1930s. Sean Connery wins an Oscar, and Kevin Costner stars, in this film from director Brian De Palma.

6 and 9 p.m., BBC

Saturday, Nov. 10

Rocky (1976)

An unknown, out of work actor named Sylvester Stallone writes the script over a weekend, insists on playing the lead himself, and ultimately makes an Oscar-winning film.

12 noon, Spike/PAR

Bridge of Spies (2015)

A lawyer trying to live an uncomplicated life finds himself at the center of international intrigue in this taut thriller from director Steven Spielberg. Tom Hanks stars.

5 p.m., TNT

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

A disciplined military man struggles to maintain his dignity in David Lean’s Oscar-winning look at the challenges of prison life during World War II. Alec Guiness and William Holden star.

5 p.m., TCM

American Sniper (2014)

A dedicated Navy S.E.A.L. finds life on the home front to be more challenging that he ever imagined. Bradley Cooper won a well-deserved Oscar nomination.

10 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Nov. 11

Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Two creative secret agents think of all kinds of ways to outsmart the enemy in this film version of Alistair MacLean’s novel. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood star.

11 a.m., TCM

Bridge of Spies (2015)

A lawyer trying to live an uncomplicated life finds himself at the center of international intrigue in this taut thriller from director Steven Spielberg. Tom Hanks stars.

1 p.m., TNT

American Sniper (2014)

A dedicated Navy S.E.A.L. finds life on the home front to be more challenging that he ever imagined. Bradley Cooper won a well-deserved Oscar nomination.

4 p.m., TNT

Braveheart (1995)

One man tries to do the right thing by challenging the power of the King of England. Mel Gibson stars in, and directed, this Oscar-winning epic.

4 p.m., BBC

Sully (2016)

A stoic, calm and ultimately brave airline pilot becomes an immediate hero after landing his damaged US Air jet in the Hudson River. Tom Hanks stars in a Clint Eastwood film.

7 p.m., TNT

The Longest Day (1962)

The miraculous landings of D-Day come to life in this detailed recreation from producer Daryl F. Zanuck, based on the book by Cornelius Ryan.

8 p.m., TCM

The Color Purple (1985)

A young woman tries to find herself, and protect her soul, in this moving adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. Whoopi Goldberg won an Oscar nomination and became a star.

8 p.m., BET