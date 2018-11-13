Binge and Repeat: Patriot Act packs a punch

Are you a fan of comedy? Are you a fan of politics? An interest in political comedy? Well, folks, Hasan Minhaj’s new Netflix series might be just the ticket for you. Minhaj previously used his talents on The Daily Show and has a comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, on Netflix. The comedian’s latest project Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj is available in weekly installments on Netflix.

Patriot Act is yet another one of those shows where Netflix torments viewers by releasing the episodes in weekly installments on Sundays (Netflix has been doing this more and more lately; it seems their executives have forgotten the public’s love of binge watching). Aside from the fact that viewers are forced to wait for new episodes (as one normally does with cable) the show is great. Patriot Act examines news stories with Minhaj’s humorous spin.

The first two episodes explore a recent lawsuit to overturn affirmative action and the United States’ political and corporate ties to Saudi Arabia. Minhaj provides a 20-plus-minute monologue on his chosen topic while standing upon a stage that he jokes is like “Michael Bay directed a PowerPoint presentation.” Unlike many of his comical peers he doesn’t rely on celebrity guests or even a desk while he speaks. Instead each episode relies on Minhaj speaking directly to the audience around the stage and the few news clips that he uses to provide the viewer with information about the episode’s topic. While the Minhaj presents each topic in an amusing manner, he does work to provide viewers with the sobering context of what each news item means in a larger context for society.

New episodes of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj are released on Sundays on Netflix. Audiences might also enjoy his comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King which explores Minhaj’s experience growing up as a Muslim and the child of Indian immigrants. Fans of Minhaj might also enjoy Comedy Central’s The Daily Show or HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver; for those without cable, the episodes can also be found on YouTube.