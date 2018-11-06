Incumbents rolling in unofficial results

After months of campaigning, it looks like Trumbull’s political landscape will remain status quo as incumbents appeared to all be heading toward wins. Democratic State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22nd) and Republican representatives Laura Devlin and David Rutigliano also claimed victory, while noting that absentee ballots were still being counted.

“Guys, I fell short,” said State Senate challenger Richard Deecken to a group of supporters gathered at Vazzy’s. “I offer my congratulations to Marilyn. She ran a great race and she won.”

Deecken, a Trumbull resident who teaches at Bassick High School, had counted on that connection to the city to help him run competitively in Bridgeport. The 22nd District includes Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe. He estimated he needed to win about 60% of the vote in Trumbull and Monroe, and to try to stay within 30 percentage points in the city. It didn’t happen as Moore held a 4,000 vote lead, 14,652 – 10,419 as of 10:30 p.m.

In the 123rd District race, incumbent Republican David Rutigliano claimed victory as returns showed him holding a 900-vote lead over Democrat Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox with three of Trumbull’s four districts reporting.

“Thank you for having the confidence to send me back to Hartford to fight the good fight for the next two years,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do to return the state to financial prosperity.”

In the 134th District race, incumbent Laura Devlin held a slim lead over challenger Ashley Gaudiano in Trumbull. About 60% of the district lies in Fairfield, where Devlin, a Fairfield resident, was racking up solid margins of victory.

In the 122nd District, which includes a small part of Trumbull, incumbent Republican Ben McGorty defeated Shelton Board of Education member Jose Goncalves to win a third term.