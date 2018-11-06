Jessica Batcha inducted into Stonehill College Hall of Fame

Jessica Batcha from Trumbull was one of five former Stonehill College standout student-athletes inducted at the 30th annual Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony at the Pettit Atrium inside the Thomas and Mary Shields Science Center over the weekend.

Batcha, a 1999 graduate, is one of the best front-line players in the history of the volleyball program. Batcha, who attended Trumbull High School, was a dominant middle blocker for Stonehill, compiling 1,251 kills and 509 blocks, including 281 blocks solo, over her four-year career. All still stand as program records today.

She also ranks third in program history with 436 career sets played and fourth with 228 career block assists.

Batcha is a three-time All-Northeast-10 Conference performer, earning first team honors as a sophomore when she totaled a program-record 423 kills and 176 blocks, including a record 109 block assists.

Her 67 solo blocks in 1996 rank fourth all-time and she holds four of the top 10 solo block totals in program history, including a record 114 in 1996

In addition to her program-record number of kills as a sophomore, her 324 in 1997 ranks eighth all-time.

Stonehill posted a pair of 20-win seasons over Batcha’s career.

It reached the NE10 Tournament twice, including her sophomore season with a 7-2 NE10 record to finish second in the conference standings posting a 27-8 overall record.

Stonehill’s most recent Athletic Hall of Fame class includes Dana DeIngenis, ’07, an All-American from the women’s cross country and track & field program, Daniella Granato, ’08 from the women’s tennis program, Michael McLucas, ’95 from the football program and Erin Vrysen, ’00 of the women’s soccer program, as well Vice President for Advancement Fran Dillon, ’70, who is retiring at the end of the year following 44-years of dedicated service to his alma mater.

With its six new Hall of Fame members, Stonehill’s total inductees since the first ceremony in 1989 have increased to 154, including 116 former individual student-athletes.