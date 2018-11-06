Boys soccer: Trumbull’s three captains living the dream

Trumbull High’s John Michael Recker, Bryant Recker and Jason Weinstein all wear captain armbands for the Eagles, who won the FCIAC title by a score of 1-0 over Danbury High.

It was their third attempt at the trophy.

“We knew we had to step up as a team and that is what we did today,” said center back John Michael, who cleared the ball from in front of an open net after the Hatters’ Erick Costa slipped the ball past a sliding Chris Prizio at the 25:20 mark of the second half.

“In times of need we are always there for each other. To win today we needed to start the match with intensity and never let up. To get the result was for Coach Sebe [Sebastian Gangemi] and all of our coaches and fans.”

Bryant Recker, a fullback, said: “It is an honor to captain this team. Everyone is a leader. It feels incredible to come in together as freshman — go through the last two finals — and come out here (and win a championship).

“The key for us as a team is that we never stopped trying to be the best that we can be. That comes from Coach Sebe and Coach Sil [Silverio Vitiello]. Tying for the title as sophomore was somehow worse than losing. To have so many guys from the program here for us….There must have been a dozen from our three years and even back to 2006. This win was for all of them as well.”

Vitiello was proud of his boys.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “Coming into the season I thought we had a pretty good team. Once we gained confidence, I knew winning a title was a possibility. Neither team wanted to be co-champs. I have all the respect for Danbury. I think they are a year ahead of schedule and it took everything we had.”

Weinstein said: “To be team captain with John Michael and Bryant is another dream. We’ve played together since sixth grade…This was what was in our hearts.”