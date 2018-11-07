Bill of Fairs: Festivals and holiday markets

Spaghetti Dinner, Nov. 10, 4:45-6:45 p.m., Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $12.

Artique 2018, Nov. 15-17, St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. An opening night reception and sale, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser, Nov. 16, 7-10 p.m., The Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Rd, Fairfield. Proceeds from the evening and a percentage of all wine orders placed that evening will benefit Caroline House. Tickets $40. Info: thecarolinehouse.org.

The Founders Hall Wreath Festival, Nov. 16-18, 193 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield. Opening celebration, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Tickets $60. Festival is free Nov. 17-18. Art Show, Nov. 17 2-4 p.m. Info: founders-hall.org.

Festive Home – All That Glitters, Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Preview Party, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Tickets $20. Festive Home is free Nov. 17 through Dec. 21. Info: rgoa.org.

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Admission is $8. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, Nov. 29 through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

JCC Family Chanukah Party, Dec. 4, 7:40 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Enjoy potato latkes and chocolate gelt, playing dreidel and more. Tickets $21. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Winter Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 7 Sylvan Ln..; Nov. 17, westportfarmersmarket.com.