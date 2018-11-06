A former employee of the Sitting Duck Tavern is facing charges after the owners allegedly discovered he had stolen nearly $80,000 from the restaurant.

Police said Stephen Rossi, 33, of West Haven, had been a manager of the company’s Stratford location and had become a manager at the Trumbull restaurant when it opened in 2015.

In April, the ownership group reviewed the restaurant’s computer sales records and determined that a large sum of money was missing. Working with police, it was determined that Rossi was using the ID numbers of servers to void various transactions, and then pocketed the money. The total amount Rossi is suspected of stealing is $75,704. The restaurant also paid over $4,000 tax on the sales, meaning Rossi is charged with stealing $80,511. He turned himself in Monday and was charged with computer crimes, first-degree larceny, and criminal impersonation. Bond was $75,000 for court November 12.